Cody Simpson confesses his love for Miley Cyrus with new Instagram photo: In love with my best friend

Australian singer Cody Simpson recently posted a photo of himself with fellow singer and girlfriend Miley Cyrus with a sweet caption. See the photo below.
Singers Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus’ relationship is still going strong. The 23-year-old Australian singer recently took to his Instagram Story yesterday to share a selfie with the 27-year-old Wrecking Ball singer while sitting in his car. “In love with my best friend,” Cody wrote along with the photo with Miley. The couple first started dating in October 2019 following Miley‘s split from Kaitlynn Carter and her divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth.

 

 

Back In June, Miley got candid about her personal life in an interview with Variety. The singer also revealed that she has been sober for a long time. Miley said that she had been sober for the past six months after her vocal cord surgery that took place in November 2019. She also revealed that she took this decision initially because of her surgery.

 

However, the Wrecking Ball singer decided to make it a lifestyle change keeping in mind her family’s history of mental health challenges and addiction issues. Miley reveals that she had been thinking about her mother who was adopted and that she had inherited some of the feelings from the latter. The singer also talked about her dad Billy Ray Cyrus who raised himself after his parents divorced when he was a mere 3-year old. 

 

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus reveals the reason behind being sober for the past six months post her vocal cord surgery

Credits : Instagram, Variety

