Cody Simpson dodges question about being in love with rumoured GF Miley Cyrus; Says ‘It's a big call to make’

Cody Simpson avoided questions about being in love with rumoured Girlfriend Miley Cyrus. Read on to know what he had to say.

Cody Simpson is shying away from professing his love for his girlfriend Miley Cyrus. During his recent interaction with Entertainment Tonight, the singer was asked if he is currently in love and he dodged the question. He said it is a big call to make and he does not know how to say it. His statement comes just days after he posted an NSFW picture of himself and Miley enjoying a date night together at home. Cody shared a slideshow of two steamy snapshots featuring the Wrecking Ball singer in a stunning black lingerie set leaving very little to the imagination.

Further during the interaction, Cody also down rumors that he's forming a band with Cyrus. In December, Rolling Stone reported that Miley’s company, Smiley Miley Inc., applied for the name "Bandit and Bardot" to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The news made the fans speculate that the two are actually planning on forming a band together. Commenting on the speculations, the 23-year-old Australian musician stated that those are strictly rumours. He also stated that the two are not planning on a collaboration at the moment.

Cody started dating the 27-year-old songstress last year, shortly after he called it quits with her husband Liam Hemsworth. The two have been taking the internet by storm with their PDA loaded steamy social media uploads ever since. Cody even accompanied Miley to a charity event where he met her father Billy Cyrus and the three even ended up jamming some songs together.

