Cody Simpson shares a picture of Miley Cyrus as they celebrate 6 months of togetherness; Take a look

Cody Simpson shares a picture of Miley Cyrus on his Instagram story as the couple completes 6 months of togetherness.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson began dating in October 2019. The couple weathered a storm on the internet when pictures of them locking lips in LA went viral online. The duo has never shied away from doing PDA or admitting their relationship in open. Miley and Cody have also got several matching tattoos done together. The pair has been spotted together at various celebrations such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, Halloween and have recently adopted a dog together.

Miley and Cody are celebrated their six-month anniversary amidst the lockdown a day ago and the latter shared a beautiful picture of Miley on his Instagram handle, wishing his lady love on the occasion. "Six months with you is worth a lifetime with anybody else," The Australian singer wrote and added, "I love you." The two of them could not head out for a romantic dinner but surely spent a loved-up evening together. Currently, the couple is in self-quarantine together in Los Angeles.

Check out the picture:

Miley ended her marriage with Liam Hemsworth in August 2019. The couple was married for less than a year before their split. She then had a fling with Kaitlynn Carter which lasted a few months post which she found love in Cody Simpson. The two complete 6 years of togetherness and Cody shared a sweet post for Miley but the Malibu singer chose not to celebrate her mini milestone on her own social media as she is keeping busy with her Bright Minded series on Instagram.

