Cody Simpson's mom CONFIRMS singer dating model Marloes Stevens four months after his split from Miley Cyrus

Cody Simpson and model Marloes Stevens recently sparked dating rumours. While the duo has their lips sealed, the Aussie singer's mother confirmed that they are together.

It has been four months since Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson parted ways. While Miley is making naughty confessions about singer Harry Styles, her ex-beau has found love in Marloes Stevens. The Aussie singer spent Christmas 2020 with the international model and subtly made their relationship status official! The couple was seen cuddling up for a picture on the holiday. The singer turned towards a tux for the occasion and looking dapper with his ladylove in his arms. Meanwhile, the model looked gorgeous in a metallic gown.

The photo was shared by the singer's mother Angie Simpson and was a part of the carousel featuring other photos from the celebration. She shared the photos and videos with the caption, "Swipe as Twas a magical day." The photo came just weeks after rumours about the duo's relationship made the headlines. Check out the couple's photo below:

Cody and Miley parted ways in August this year after they dated for less than a year. The duo stepped out to confirm their relationship just weeks after Miley was spotted with Kaitlynn Carter and her split with Liam Hemsworth left tongues wagging. At the time of Cody and Miley's breakup, a source informed E! News that their relationship fizzled out. While Cody was in a different place and wanted to be single, Miley had her attention on her new music. "Nothing bad happened, and they still respect each other," the insider assured.

