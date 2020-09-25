Coffee Prince Reunion: Gong Yoo REVEALS he 'missed his timing' when asked his plans on ever getting married

During Coffee Prince reunion documentary, Yoon Eun-hye asked Gong Yoo if he has plans to ever get married. The marriage question was also posed at the actress from her co-star.

Coffee Prince fans were definitely elated to see the beloved cast - Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun-hye, Lee Sun-gyun, Chae Jung-an, Kim Dong-wook and Kim Jae-wook - reunite in the iconic cafe after 13 years for MBC's documentary My Dear Youth - Coffee Prince. For the unversed, Coffee Prince was based on the unconventional love story between Choi Han-gyul (Yoo) and Go Eun-chan (Eun-hye).

While Han-gyul was Coffee Prince cafe's owner, Eun-chan gets a job there pretending to be a man. During the documentary, we see Yoo getting shell shocked when Eun-hye surprises him inside the cafe. According to Dispatch via Koreaboo, during their candid chat, the 35-year-old actress couldn't help but ask her co-star if he has plans on getting married and if he's even interested. "I’m not thinking I’ll never get married or anything like that. But I think I just missed my timing," the 41-year-old actor confessed. When Yoo in return quizzed Eun-hye on why she hasn't gotten married yet, the actress admitted, "I have this desire to work as hard as I can in this field before I get married. I want to work hard for a little longer."

Yoo then proceeded to quip how Eun-hye is similar to her Coffee Prince character Eun-chan commenting, "Just like Eun-chan? She abandoned me to study abroad. She has ambition. Han-gyul met the right one. He fell for her."

Moreover, according to Soompi, Yoo further quipped during their cafe revisit, "I remember everything we did. We kissed a lot. Since I’ve aged, I can talk about it without feeling shy," to which Eun-hye blushed and added, "I'm shy."

We adore this pair and how!

