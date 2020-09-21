  1. Home
Coffee Prince Reunion: Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye starrer documentary to air on THESE dates; New teaser released

A new teaser of the Coffee Prince reunion has released featuring Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye and other cast of the show. Along with the teaser, the premiere dates have also been revealed.
29052 reads Mumbai
Gong Yoo and Yoon Eun Hye in the Coffee Prince reunion documentary
Did someone order a hot cup of coffee and top it off with a dollop of nostalgia? Well, it seems like it as the princes and the princess of the Coffee Prince are set to reunite. If you know what we are talking about, you have probably binge-watched Coffee Prince as well. As it was already reported, Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye, Lee Sun Gyun, Lee Jae Wook, Kim Dong Wook and Chae Jung An are set to revisit the iconic coffee house, Coffee Prince, for a special reunion documentary, 13 years after the Korean drama show aired its finale episode.

While the first teaser gave a glimpse of how the cast looks today, the new teaser sees the actors walking down the memory. Boy, our hearts are already full watching them react to photos from the past. If that wasn't enough, Lee Sun Kyun revisits his on-screen home, Gong Yoo walks through the doors of the cafe and finding a seat at the coffee counter beside Yoon Eun Hye while Kim Dong Wook and Kim Jae Wook share their thoughts. 

Check out the new Coffee Prince documentary teaser below: 

Apart from the teaser, the makers have also announced that the premiere dates. MBC revealed that the documentary has been divided into two episodes. The first episode is set to air on September 24 and the second episode premieres on October 1. Are you excited about the reunion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Teaser: Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye & Coffee Prince cast reunite at beloved coffee shop and get a shocking surprise 

Credits :MBC

