Coffee Prince Reunion: Yoon Eun Hye SURPRISES Gong Yoo during filming; Latter compares K drama with first love

Coffee Prince reunion is set to premiere this week. Ahead of the documentary, a clip from the reunion saw Yoon Eun Hye surprise Gong Yoo on the sets of the shoot.

The first episode of the two-part Coffee Prince reunion is set to premiere this week. The iconic 2007 K-drama stars Yoon Eun Hye, Gong Yoo, Lee Sun Kyun, and Chae Jung An in the lead. While previous teasers gave fans an idea on what to expect from the reunion documentary, officially titled as My Dear Youth – Coffee Prince, a new clip from the episodes show Yoo Eun Hye surprising Gong Yoo on the sets of the coffee shop from the show.

In what seems like a clip from the first episode, Gong Yoo is seen reminiscing about the series. Seated at the barista counter, the crew makes the actor wait for a shot when Yoo Eun Hye springs out from the entrance and surprises Gong Yoo. The cameras caught the actor's adorable surprised reaction. Gong Yoo presumed that the actress had left the location after she wrapped her part of filming. After they exchanged pleasantries, Yoo Eun Hye informs him that he hasn't changed much.

Check out the heartwarming clip below:

Meanwhile, ahead of the premiere, the cast shared their thoughts on the reunion. As reported by Soompi, Gong Yoo confessed he was apprehensive about the reunion for he was worried the documentary might tamper his memories of the show. “I wanted to continue to treasure ‘Coffee Prince’ with the same feelings I had back then. I have such great memories of ‘Coffee Prince,’ and I was worried that something might change or become distorted," he said.

He compared the show with "first love" and confessed he doesn't usually watch his old projects. "But Choi Han Gyul is a character that doesn’t make me feel very embarrassed. I’m not sure why that is. Maybe my acting was really good?” he smiles with a sense of humour attached to it.

Lee Sun Gyun, who played Gong Yoo's on-screen cousin, revealed that he would arrive at the sets as early as possible and stay until late hours. He said he enjoyed being a part of the one-of-a-kind team so much so that he would land on the sets even when he wasn't shooting a scene that day. Like Go Eun Chan and Choi Han Sung on screen, who would stick around late on the streets while enjoying food and drinks, the cast would hang around after work to drink, laugh and chat together, the actor revealed.

On the other hand, Yoon Eun Hye confessed she misses hearing her director's laugh. "I still miss the sound of the director’s laugh. The ‘Coffee Prince’ set was a really exciting playground to me," she said. Meanwhile, Chae Jung An attributes the success of the series to everyone coming together and working hard. “The ‘Coffee Prince’ members are a family to me, and I smile whenever I think of them," Kim Jae Wook said while Kim Dong Wook said that he was extremely passionate and ambitious. "It was a time when I did it because it was so enjoyable to do it. I was passionate and ambitious," he said.

MBC previously confirmed that the documentary has been divided into two episodes. The first episode airs on September 24 and the second episode premieres on October 1.

For the unversed, Coffee Prince is a Korean drama released in the late 2000s. It revolves around a coffee shop where all the waiters are men aka Princes. However, the owner (played by Gong Yoo) doesn't know that one of the "princes" is actually a girl (Yoon Eun Hye). The bread- of the family, the girl disguises as a man hoping to hold on to her job. The owner's cousin, played by Lee Sun Gyun, is aware of the secret but helps her to keep her identity hidden for she fears losing her job at the coffee shop. However, the owner's growing attraction to the "boy" leads to a series of hilarious yet heartwarming moments.

We are super excited about the reunion. Are you excited as well? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Did you know Goblin star Gong Yoo played street cricket with kids in India over a decade ago?

Credits :SoompiMBC

Share your comment ×