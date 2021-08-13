Cold Heart Remix: Dua Lipa and Elton John collaborate on a groovy mash up track; WATCH VIDEO

Singers Dua Lipa and Elton John have finally released the Pnau remix version of Cold Heart, which comprises nuances from certain Elton John hits over the years including Rocket Man (1972), Kiss the Bride (1893), and Sacrifice (1989) from John’s collection. Pnau is an Australian dance music trio who previously collaborated with John in 2012.

John, 74, and Lipa, 25 sing lines from Sacrifice and Rocket Man respectively. The video focuses on the funk, glitter, and mood of the song. In the video, Dua and Elton’s animated avatars can be witnessed singing their lines while channeling the dancers in them and grooving along with the beat. Taking to their individual social media accounts, both the singers have shown gratitude towards each other and shared how grateful they are for the collaboration. “This track is the culmination of a beautiful friendship with you Dua and I’m so happy we can now share it -- I hope you all [fans] love it!” the Kiss the Bride singer posted.

Check Elton John’s Post:

Dua also didn’t miss her chance to acknowledge the collaboration that she could be a part of. While teasing fans, Dua had previously posted a snippet of the music video, to give a sneak peek at their animated characters in the song. She also urged her fans to ‘pre-save’ the link for the song. Elton had replied that he couldn’t wait for the world to hear what the two have to offer. Fans and well-wishers had also flooded Dua’s teaser post with supportive comments and likes for the brand new collaboration.

Check Dua Lipa’s Post:

Later, Dua posted another video confirming that their mash-up track has been released. Revealing her excitement and how grateful she is, the Levitating singer wrote, “Elton you are my friend and my hero and I never thought I’d be able to ever say that in a sentence. Thank you for all your love and support. Grateful to make music with you in this life [sic].”

Watch the music video here:

