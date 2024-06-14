Coldplay Debuts New Track 'All My Love' During Historic Athens Concert

During their concert in Athens, Coldplay debuted a brand-new, unreleased song called All My Love. And the people who got to experience it firsthand and fresh were those who attended their concert on June 9 at the Olympic Stadium in Athens. The band was there as part of their current Music Of The Spheres Tour. "We have a new song which you weren't supposed to hear until September, but I'm going to play it for you now one time," Chris Martin announced to the assembly.

Chris Martin and his other band members surprised the audience by playing an exclusive version of a new song that will be released later this year. They also broke out 23 songs from past albums during the performance. After Biutyful, at the very end of the show, Martin played a solo rendition of the song All My Love on the piano.

“It would be better if you didn’t put this on the internet. I know that is difficult to ask. But we [want] you to treat this like a rehearsal between us. This is called ‘All My Love’. This is how we feel about all of you.”

And, it is no surprise that the clip went viral. Check it out below.

Their most recent full-length album, Music of the Spheres, arrived in 2021. The band has been on a world tour in support of the record since March 2022. The tour is supposed to end in November 2024

Coldplay will perform in Australia and New Zealand in October/November 2024

OCTOBER 2024

30 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

31 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

NOVEMBER 2024

2 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

3 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

6 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

7 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

9 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

10 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

13 – Auckland, Eden Park

15 – Auckland, Eden Park

16 – Auckland, Eden Park

Coldplay have reduced their tour emissions by 59 percent

Coldplay have recently shared a new update from their eco-friendly world tour, reporting that they have reduced their emissions by a huge 59 percent.

When they announced their tour, the band said they were aiming to cut emissions from the tour by 50 percent compared to their previous world tour, the new update suggests that have achieved more than their target.

They said in a statement: “When we first announced the Music of the Spheres Tour in 2021, we pledged to reduce our direct carbon emissions (from show production, freight, band and crew travel) by at least 50%.

“We’re happy to report that direct CO2e emissions from the first two years of this tour are 59% less than our previous stadium tour (2016-17), on a show-by-show comparison. These figures have been verified by the MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative.”

In 2022, Chris Martin revealed that the band was close to canceling the world tour due to financial constraints.

