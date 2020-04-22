Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Sean Paul and others to perform on Foo Fighters' 'Times Like These' for COVID 19 relief

Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, and 23 other global stars are to perform Foo Fighters' 2002 hit 'Times Like These' for COVID-19 relief, on BBC's Live Lounge radio show on April 23.

Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Sean Paul, 5 Seconds of Summer, Ellie Goulding and other popular artists are all set to come together to perform on Foo Fighters' hit song Times Like These at 7 am on BBC's Live Lounge radio show, on April 23, 2020. The special performance by the singers not only aims to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts but also seeks to boost the morale of the audience amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

"It's times like these you learn to live again... It's times like these you give and give again," the lyrics of the 2002 iconic hit are relevant even in today's time when the world has come together to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, showing unity and standing with each other in solidarity. The Foo Fighters song has been re-recorded by 23 world-famous artistes from their homes as they aim to spread awareness about the novel Coronavirus and raise funds for the needy.

The show will be broadcasted this Thursday at 12 pm BST / 7 am ET, on numerous radio stations. "The Stay Home Live Lounge will be broadcast for the first time across Radio 1, Radio 2, 1Xtra, 6Music and Asian Network at midday on Thursday 23 April as well as on-demand on BBC Sounds. The accompanying video will be broadcast during 'The Big Night In' on BBC One that evening and will be available to watch later on Radio 1’s iPlayer and YouTube channels," BBC released an official statement.

They also announced that the charity fund so collected would be distributed equally between BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief in order to support people of all backgrounds across the UK who are suffering from or by the impact of Coronavirus.

