Coldplay X BTS' My Universe MV: ARMY have field day over J-Hope, Jungkook's flirting skills & EPIC dance break

One of the most epic collaborations happened as Coldplay and BTS came together to release their track My Universe. After the amazing lyrical version was released last week, we finally got to feast our eyes on the music video of My Universe as it was recently dropped online. The futuristic music video offers some epic moments and is quickly becoming a favourite among fans.

The futuristic MV seems like an ode to epic sci-fi films and it all gets better watching the septet showcase their exceptional moves. We recently got a glimpse of how BTS and Coldplay collaborated on the song after the K-Pop band released a documentary taking us behind the scenes of all the recording fun.

My Universe is a beautiful track that offers an encouraging message lyrically and with the new music video out, it also becomes a visual treat, much like every other BTS song video. From Jungkook's flirting skills to the killer dance moves, check out what the ARMY is raving about in the new MV.

Check out the best reactions to My Universe MV:

WHY IS HE FLIRTING WITH ANOTHER ALIEN LADY IM SHAKING AND CRYING AND THROWING UP pic.twitter.com/1FELwpFkgo — (@vmkooker) September 30, 2021

jungkook be staring at her soul while walking like that i’mpic.twitter.com/fEqq9OF6Mx — (@rockstrjeon) September 30, 2021

Hobi and jungkook flirting with the aliens right infront of our eyes there photocards are sleeping on the couch tonight — Shru (@bangtinyboyys) September 30, 2021

I too would kneel for min yoongi pic.twitter.com/zOAMvQmlRk — cleo (@seesaw__yoongi) September 30, 2021

Yoongi has the most experience being a hologram. — Wondering self (@paperheartsjk) September 30, 2021

“And they said that we can't be together

Because, because we come from different sides” ㅡ Namjoon, Chris, Jimin pic.twitter.com/cCK1NLqGX2 — BTS Quotes Archive (semi ia) (@btsqtsarchive) September 30, 2021

hobi excitedly jumping toward namjoon IM IN TEARS LOOK AT THEM #MyUniverseMV pic.twitter.com/2TePoEnldM — (@NamseokPicBot) September 30, 2021

YOU MAKE MY WORLD LIGHT UP INSIDE pic.twitter.com/2YWAzoTvpl — jin files (@seokjinfile) September 30, 2021

They never forget to include us so sweet pic.twitter.com/omLdTiKK9N — Shru (@bangtinyboyys) September 30, 2021

What was your favourite moment in the My Universe MV? Share your views about the new BTS song video in the comments below.

