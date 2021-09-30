Coldplay X BTS' My Universe MV: ARMY have field day over J-Hope, Jungkook's flirting skills & EPIC dance break

Updated on Sep 30, 2021 10:57 PM IST
   
Coldplay and BTS' My Universe music video receives major love from ARMY
One of the most epic collaborations happened as Coldplay and BTS came together to release their track My Universe. After the amazing lyrical version was released last week, we finally got to feast our eyes on the music video of My Universe as it was recently dropped online. The futuristic music video offers some epic moments and is quickly becoming a favourite among fans. 

The futuristic MV seems like an ode to epic sci-fi films and it all gets better watching the septet showcase their exceptional moves. We recently got a glimpse of how BTS and Coldplay collaborated on the song after the K-Pop band released a documentary taking us behind the scenes of all the recording fun. 

My Universe is a beautiful track that offers an encouraging message lyrically and with the new music video out, it also becomes a visual treat, much like every other BTS song video. From Jungkook's flirting skills to the killer dance moves, check out what the ARMY is raving about in the new MV. 

Check out the best reactions to My Universe MV:

What was your favourite moment in the My Universe MV? Share your views about the new BTS song video in the comments below. 

