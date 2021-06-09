Coldplay's Chris Martin gives hope to possibility of a future collaboration with BTS: I wouldn't ever say no

In a recent interview, Coldplay's Chris Martin was all praises for BTS and didn't rule out the possibility of a future collaboration with the popular South Korean boy group.

With the hypnotic, extraterrestrial MV for their latest single Higher Power, Coldplay is neck deep working on their highly-anticipated ninth studio album. When it comes to collaborations in their new album, Chris Martin kept mum in a recent interview with PopCrush but excitedly didn't rule out the possibility of a future collaboration with BTS, something which Coldplay fans and ARMY are anxiously waiting for.

Showering praises upon BTS; who recently gifted the world with a gorgeous cover of Coldplay's classic tune Fix You on MTV Unplugged, and disclosing why he truly admires the beloved South Korean boy group, Chris shared, "When it comes to BTS, I just have nothing but love and respect for them. All seven guys, I think they're just cool, stand for good things and sing about cool things. I love the fact that they are so huge and sing a lot in Korean, they don't always have to sing in English."

As for the possible future collab, Martin teased, "I love them a lot and so if the right song came along, I wouldn't ever say no."

Could this collaboration between the two music powerhouses - Coldplay and BTS - be any more exciting?!

Are you excited about a possible Coldplay X BTS future collab? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Coldplay's Chris Martin is in South Korea, Is a collab with supergroup BTS on the cards?

Meanwhile, besides recommending BTS' latest Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Butter as a song he "found helpful and wonderful" amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Chris along with Coldplay members Guy Berryman, Will Champion and Jonny Buckland were left awestruck by BTS' heartwarming rendition of Fix You. "아름다운 (meaning: beautiful) @bts_twt Love c, g, w & j #BTSUnplugged," Coldplay's official Twitter page tweeted along with three white hearts.

For the unversed, BTS member V is a huge fan of Coldplay and reportedly, it was Kim Taehyung's idea for BTS to cover Fix You. Moreover, RM and J-Hope even attended Coldplay's Seoul concert as a part of their A Head Full of Dreams Tour.

Share your comment ×