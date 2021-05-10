Coldplay's Chris Martin RECALLS being accused of stealing 30 pounds while working at a supermarket

Chris Martin in his recent interview went on record to clarify he did not steal 30 pounds recalling an incident from when he worked at a supermarket.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin recently opened up about an incident from his early days when he worked at a supermarket. While making an appearance on BBC 2, the singer recalled being accused of stealing on his very first day as a cashier. Martin went on to say that he would like to put it on record that he did not steal from the store while discussing the said incident.

Recalling the bizarre incident, Chris said, "I used to work at a supermarket called Kwik Save in the late 1990s. I don't drink or smoke or do the lottery so they put me on the alcohol and cigarette counter where they sell scratch cards and it somewhat put me off", via Daily Mail.

Further revealing how he got accused of stealing, the Paradise singer quipped, "Only my manager, Mr. White would remember me from then, and he accused me of stealing on my first day. He said the till was £30 down and not to let it happen again, and I didn't gosh darn it. I didn't steal it, I'd like to go on record."

In the same interview, Martin also opened up about the previous year and how the pandemic lockdown has been very insightful and called it an "eye-opener." The singer further said, "I was like, ‘Who am I without Wembley stadium, saying you’re awesome?’ I’m trying in my life right now to not attach too much to being a pop star. I’m trying not to get my self-worth from external validation.”

