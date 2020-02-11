Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart avoided each other at Oscars 2020 after party? Deets Inside

Turns out, Cole and Lili, who have been dating since quite sometime, were spotted at the party but they did not make a joint appearance.

Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are one of the many vocal couples who do not shy away from social media or public PDA. Which is why their latest outing at the Oscars 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars Party is causing many to raise eyebrows. Turns out, the young stars who have been dating since quite sometime were spotted at the party but to everyone's surprise the couple did not make a joint appearance. According to an E!News report, Lili and Cole arrived around the same time but chose not to pose for the cameras together.

While Cole spent majority of his time with brother Dylan Sprouse and his girlfriend, Lili was spotted chilling with the Riverdale girls. A source revealed to the publication, "Lili and Cole arrived around the same time but did not see them hangout together. Cole and Dylan stuck together majority of the night with Barbara but did not see any interactions between them and Lili."

The insider added, "Lili was with Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsc. They all took photos in the portrait studio and made their way to the main bar for a drink together." This piece of gup comes a day after Lili and Cole apparently unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, the actress clarified it was a minor glitch. As of now, Lili and Cole are back to checking out each other's Instagram Story.

