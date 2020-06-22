Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart deny allegations of sexual assault levelled against Riverdale co stars

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart issued statements on twitter denying allegations of sexual assault levelled against the Riverdale co stars. Read on to know more.

Shortly after an anonymous accuser claimed that she was sexually assaulted by Cole Sprouse, both he and his Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart denied rumours. Addressing the speculation, Cole denied allegations of sexually assaulting a woman when he was studying at New York University. The accuser took to twitter and claimed that the actor forced himself on her at a party in 2013. Similar accusations were also lodged against three of his Riverdale costars. The 27-year-old actor issues a public statement on Twitter.

“Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it,” he wrote addressing the issue. He further mentioned that publically levelling false accusation works against people who are victims of actual assault. “False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue,” he added.

Check out the tweets here:

I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault. It invalidates the men and women who are- https://t.co/qcZMXYPNLQ — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 22, 2020

The actor, who is known for his role in Friends and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, stated that the accusations are an attempt to cancel him and his co-star. “This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me," he said. Cole’s statement came as a response to the accusations posted on a newly created Twitter account with the handle @Victori66680029. The user accused the actor of "fondling" her breasts at a party in a series of tweets.

Cole’s co-stars defended the actor against the claims and pointing out similarities between other accounts accusing his co-stars Vanessa Morgan, Lili Reinhart, and KJ Apa of sexual assault. Vanessa extended her support by retweeting Cole’s twitter thread. Lili also posted a twitter thread in an attempt to shut down the rumours. “I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault,” she wrote.

She too stated that false accusations discourage real survivors from speaking out about their experiences. “It invalidates the men and women who are brave enough to come forward with the truth. This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers- and I can call it a lie because the person who made the allegations already admitted that the stories were fabricated,” she added.

She also mentioned that the co-stars are planning on taking legal action against the accuser who is spreading rumours. “We are looking into taking legal action. This kind of sick behavior only harms true survivors. This was incredibly triggering for me and scary because I’ve always supported survivors and believed them. I hope and pray that this does not discourage real survivors from speaking out about their experiences,” she tweeted.

The Riverdale fans came to the actor's defence and expressed skepticism about how real the accusations. They specifically pointed out how all the accusations were levelled around the same time against four cast members of the popular show. Reportedly, later on, the account that made allegations against Reinhart tweeted, "Do you see how easy it is to lie and you guys will believe it? Vanessa Morgan and Kj Apa didn't do jack s***. You will believe anything."

“So the whole thing abt cole sprouse, kj apa and vanessa morgan turned out to be FAKE. W** being sexually assaulted is such a SENSITIVE TOPIC and cant be lied abt and joked around. there are people who actually SUFFERS from it and cant SPEAK UP ABT THEIR STORY. W*** DUDE GROW UP,” a fan wrote. “The false accusations against KJ Apa, Lili Reinhard, Cole Sprouse and Vanessa Morgan are terrible because it'll just make it harder for people to come out and talk about their sexual assault when in reality 98% of the time the victim is telling the truth,” another tweet read.

The tweets were posted just days after The Fault in Our Stars actor Ansel Elgort faced allegations that he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl. The accuser named Gabby took to social media and claimed that he had sexually assaulted her a couple of days after she turned 17. However, the actor later denied the speculations. The actor took to Instagram and clarified his stand. Ansel said he was in a "consensual relationship" with the woman. "Gabby and I had a brief, legal, and entirely consensual relationship,” he said.

