Cole Sprouse catches up with Madelaine Petsch and Margaret Qualley for dinner after breakup with Lili Reinhart

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse gets spotted at dinner with Madelaine Petsch and Margaret Qualley post breakup with Lili Reinhart.

Riverdale co-stars and lovers Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart recently called it quits and the two seem to be moving on now. Fans speculated their split ever since the news of Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart not quarantining together amidst the lockdown went viral on the internet with rumours about Cole cheating on Lili Reinhart with a model. Both the actors did not comment on the same but the fact that Lile unfollowed Cole on social media platforms for the tongues wagging!

It's been almost a month ever since Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart parted ways and recently, the former was seen catching up with Madelaine Petsch and Margaret Qualley for dinner at a restaurant in West Hollywood. The stars were also joined by Margaret’s older sister Rainey Qualley. Cole Sprouse has been keeping himself busy after his break up with Lili Reinhart. The actor was recently quarantining along with his Riverdale co-star KJ Appa and both the stars were working on their physique and diet together.

Cole Sprouse earlier expressed his disagreement when rumours about his relationship floated all over the internet. "When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I never truly intend to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s cleared my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle," he wrote.

