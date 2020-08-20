Cole Sprouse CONFIRMS split with Riverdale co star Lili Reinhart through a moving Instagram post

After several speculations of Riverdale co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart’s split, Cole has finally come forward and confirmed that the couple has parted ways after almost 3 years of dating. See his Instagram post below.

Cole Sprouse has just confirmed that his relationship with Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart has come to an end. The actor admitted that the pair who stars as Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones in Riverdale, initially separated back in January, before they chose to call time on the romance completely in March. Cole shared this news via Instagram, saying: “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love.”

He continued: “I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.” The actor then promoted his ex-girlfriend’s latest project while adding: “Also her movie comes out soon! I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks, guys.”

Rumours of a split first started when Skeet Ulrich – who plays Jughead’s dad on the show – answered questions during an Instagram live with his girlfriend Megan Blake Irwin. When asked whether Cole and Lili were a cute couple, Skeet responded in the past tense, saying: “I think they were a very cute couple.” Megan added: “They were a very cute couple. They’re both beautiful people.”

In the past, the couple parted ways last summer before getting back together, announcing their relationship with a cover shoot for W magazine mocking the news reports of their break-up. The pair first started dating in 2017, but have remained tight-lipped about their relationship in public.

Cole spoke to People magazine last year on why the pair doesn't talk about their romance, explaining: “Because whether you dismiss those rumours or whether you encourage those rumours, it’s giving people who are in my opinion are a bit entitled to your personal life more power, and you have to have spaces for reverence in the industry. So I just never talk about it because it’s not anyone’s right to know. People can speculate all they want, people speculate about me with every member of the cast practically, but it’s really no one’s right to know. It’s also sexy, these parts of the relationships that are just yours.”

