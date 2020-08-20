  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Cole Sprouse CONFIRMS split with Riverdale co star Lili Reinhart through a moving Instagram post

After several speculations of Riverdale co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart’s split, Cole has finally come forward and confirmed that the couple has parted ways after almost 3 years of dating. See his Instagram post below.
15264 reads Mumbai
Cole Sprouse CONFIRMS split with Riverdale co star Lili Reinhart through a moving Instagram postCole Sprouse CONFIRMS split with Riverdale co star Lili Reinhart through a moving Instagram post

Cole Sprouse has just confirmed that his relationship with Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart has come to an end. The actor admitted that the pair who stars as Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones in Riverdale, initially separated back in January, before they chose to call time on the romance completely in March. Cole shared this news via Instagram, saying: “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love.” 

 

He continued: “I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.” The actor then promoted his ex-girlfriend’s latest project while adding: “Also her movie comes out soon! I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks, guys.” 

 

Rumours of a split first started when Skeet Ulrich – who plays Jughead’s dad on the show – answered questions during an Instagram live with his girlfriend Megan Blake Irwin. When asked whether Cole and Lili were a cute couple, Skeet responded in the past tense, saying: “I think they were a very cute couple.” Megan added: “They were a very cute couple. They’re both beautiful people.” 

 

In the past, the couple parted ways last summer before getting back together, announcing their relationship with a cover shoot for W magazine mocking the news reports of their break-up. The pair first started dating in 2017, but have remained tight-lipped about their relationship in public.  

 

Cole spoke to People magazine last year on why the pair doesn't talk about their romance, explaining: “Because whether you dismiss those rumours or whether you encourage those rumours, it’s giving people who are in my opinion are a bit entitled to your personal life more power, and you have to have spaces for reverence in the industry. So I just never talk about it because it’s not anyone’s right to know. People can speculate all they want, people speculate about me with every member of the cast practically, but it’s really no one’s right to know. It’s also sexy, these parts of the relationships that are just yours.”

 

ALSO READ: Lili Reinhart addresses breakup rumours with Cole Sprouse; Slams 'Toxic' social media users

Credits : Instagram, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement