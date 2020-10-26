Cole Sprouse gets cosy on a dinner date with rumoured girlfriend Reina Silva months after Lili Reinhart split

Months after Cole Sprouse confirmed his split with Lili Reinhart, the actor was spotted with model Reina Silva months sparking dating rumours.

It has been a few months since Cole Sprouse and Liku Reinhart broke up. Although the split rocked the duo's fans, it seems like the former Disney star is moving on from the nearly three-year relationship. The Riverdale star was spotted with model Reina Silva over the weekend. While Just Jared reports that the two were spotted by the paparazzi on Saturday afternoon, (October 24) in Vancouver, Canada, Mail Online reported that the rumoured love birds were out and about on Sunday night to celebrate her birthday.

In the pictures, Cole greeted the gorgeous model with his arms around her while planting a kiss on her cheek. This isn't the first time the duo was spotted together. Cole turned photographer for the model earlier this month. She decked up as a milkmaid chic in front of a beautiful old church. The actor shared the picture on his Instagram account. Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Reina took to her Instagram and revealed her whereabouts on her birthday. While Cole was MIA on the timeline, she was seen enjoying a birthday brunch with a friend. She took a mirror selfie to reveal she slipped into a pink knitted top for her 22nd birthday brunch. She also revealed she was presented with a pink pig-shaped birthday cake.

Check out the photos below:

As for Cole and Lili, the actor confirmed his split from the actress in March. Sharing a breathtaking photo of Lili, Cole confirmed that they had parted ways in January but the decision to permanently split came through in March. Check out the post below:

