Cole Sprouse reads reviews to online merchandise like pillows & blankets featuring him; Watch hilarious video

Cole Sprouse hilariously reads online reviews to merchandise featuring him for his new Instagram video.

Cole Sprouse aka Riverdale's Jughead Jones sure knows how to keep his fans entertained. The actor is known for being and super fun on social media and recently shared an amazing video where he was seen reviewing online merchandise featuring him. Sprouse hilariously read reviews to pillowcases and other products that featured his face and now fans are asking the actor to turn this into a regular series.

Sprouse took to Instagram to share a series of videos where he's seen reading reviews of online merchandise that are being sold in his name. The products included everything from pillowcases to blankets and even a biography. The actor could hardly control himself from laughing as he read the reviews.

Sprouse also joked about the same in his caption as he asked if there was a market for 'body pillows'. The actor with a following of over 34 million on Instagram has been in the limelight since a young age. Cole and his brother Dylan Sprouse first appeared on Disney's The Suite Life With Zack and Cody. Cole was later also seen in Friends as a child actor where he played David Schwimmer's character Ross' son Ben. In a recent candid revelation with Vogue, Sprouse revealed that he likes to watch his hit Disney show, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, whenever he’s intoxicated.

Chek out Cole Sprouse's post here:

Currently, Sprouse appears as Jughead Jones in Riverdale and the CW show is streaming its fifth season at the moment. The series has a huge fan base and Sprouse's character has been a fan favourite.

