Cole Sprouse REVEALS why he doesn't want a Suite Life reboot to happen: I think it’s really incendiary

Cole Sprouse spoke candidly to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about how he is opposed to the idea of a Suite Life reboot as he feels it will tarnish the legacy of the beloved series. Watch the 27-year-old actor's interview below.

Before we fell in love with his bad boy antics as Jughead Jones in Riverdale, there was Cody Martin, whose nerdy charm made the actor everyone's teenage crush. Along with his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse, Cole Sprouse ruled over Disney with The Suite Like of Zack and Cody. It's been 15 years since the series first aired and still, fans go back to binge-watch the sitcom that was loved by millions and millions. Given how it's the age of reboots as nostalgia is the catalyst of the hour, would Cole be interested in a Suite Life reboot?

The answer is a big, fat NO! During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cole spoke candidly about the 15th anniversary of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and how fans for the show were recently revived. When asked if a reboot would be a possibility, Sprouse told Fallon, "I've had the privilege of being a part of a lot of fun TV shows when I was younger that kind of became cult classics or fan favorites like Suite Life or Friends, and there's always that question that pops up."

"You know, there's always that, 'When are you going to go back?' or 'When are you going to renew it?' But I don't think it should be done if I'm being honest. I think it's really incendiary. There's a huge potential to kind of demolish that perfect little golden memory of a program if you go back and you revive it. Look, I’m not the biggest fan of the sequel and the spin-off thing. I think also if enough time elapses, everyone who comes back to a program like that doesn’t... they’re not really in the same headspace, so they’re trying to capture the same feeling that it was in at least my childhood. That sort of strange age of sitcom when we were four-camera, live audience and filming in Hollywood. I don’t know how it would feel," the 27-year-old actor added.

"I think it would be enjoyable to find a way to do it that has a lot of respect and captures the feeling that people are actually desiring from that. But I don’t know, I think it can be quite incendiary," Cole concluded.

