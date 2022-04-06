Cole Sprouse says experiencing fame at an early age leads to 'trauma'; Here's why he thinks that way

Cole Sprouse characterised fame as "trauma" in an interview with The New York Times published on Monday, calling criticism of child performers who are supposed to have spiralled "out of control." Sprouse, who rose to popularity with his twin brother Dylan on the Disney programme, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, told the New York Times that it's impossible to go through childhood celebrity and come out "unscathed."

"My brother and I used to get quite a bit of, "Oh, you made it out! Oh, you're unscathed!" No," Sprouse said, as per The New York Post. The actor, who is now recognised for his part on Riverdale and is the star in the upcoming HBO Max rom-com Moonshot, told the Times that comparing his experience to that of young ladies on Disney Channel is unfair. "The young women on the channel we were on [Disney Channel] were so heavily sexualized from such an earlier age than my brother and I that there's absolutely no way that we could compare our experiences. And every single person going through that trauma has a unique experience. When we talk about child stars going nuts, what we're not actually talking about is how fame is a trauma," he said.

When he graduated from New York University with a degree in archaeology, the Riverdale actor pondered leaving the profession, but he promised himself one final audition, which won him the part of Jughead Jones in the drama series. “To be quite honest, as I have now gone through a second big round of this fame game as an adult, I’ve noticed the same psychological effects that fame yields upon a group of young adults as I did when I was a child.”

However, Sprouse went on to say that as an adult, individuals have a better time masking the "psychological effects." Meanwhle, Sprouse's most recent part is in HBO Max's rom-com Moonshot, in which he co-stars with Lana Condor.

ALSO READ:Cole Sprouse opens up about receiving backlash from fans post breakup with Lili Reinhart