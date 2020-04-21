Cole Sprouse SLAMS trolls for spreading ‘baseless’ rumours about his relationship with Kaia Gerber

Cole Sprouse slammed the trolls for spreading rumours about his relationship with model Kaia Gerber. Here’s what he had to say.

Putting all the speculations to rest, Cole Sprouse slammed social media bullies for spreading baseless rumours about his relationship with model Kaia Gerber. The Riverdale star took to his Instagram stories and blasted the trolls. In the post, the actor addressed his relationship with girlfriend Lili Reinhart, and the rumours about dating the 18-year-old model. While his fans were worried that the speculations will take a toll on his relationship with Lili, E Online reported that the two are very much together.

“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them. But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism,” he wrote on his story. He further spoke about his very public relationship with his Riverdale co-star. “When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences,” he wrote.

Stating that people are misusing his public life to spread baseless news, the actor added, “And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it's clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle. So in conclusion- please eat my delectable plump a** (Making me post a goddamn white font Insta story like a divorced mother of three)." According to the latest report by E Online, Cole and Lili’s on-again-off-again relationship is still going strong.

