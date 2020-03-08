Cole Sprouse trolls brother Dylan after Selena Gomez calls kissing him one of the worst days of her life

Cole Sprouse mocks brother Dylan after Selena Gomez recalls kissing him and calls it one of the worst days of her life.

Selena Gomez recently recalled her first onscreen kiss with Dylan Sprouse in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Twin brothers Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse played the lead in the Disney show where Selena came on board for a guest appearance role, playing Gwen. The songstress admitted having a crush on Cole Sprouse, now seen as Jughead Jones in Riverdale. However, for a scene in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Selena had to kiss Dylan instead of Cole and she calls it one of the worst days of her life as she reveals that it was an awkward lip lock.

Joining the fun banter, Cole Sprouse reacted to the same and trolled his brother Dylan saying that no girl has ever said the same about him. Cole took to his Instagram handle and commented on the post shared by Teen Vogue where Selena recalls the hilarious incident on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She admitted that she was 12 years old and closed her eyes a bit too soon before she leaned on to kiss Dylan and ended up missing half of his lips.

Check out Cole Sprouse's comment:

She admitted being in awe of Cole and even shared an Instagram post where she wrote his name on the walls while she was young. Selena fancied being with Cole but ended up kissing his brother Dylan in an episode of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody that was titled A Midsummer’s Nightmare. She played their classmate in the show and that's how she ended up in an awkward situation.

