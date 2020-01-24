Colin Farell is all praise for Matt Reeves' The Batman; says the script is 'really beautiful, dark & moving'

Recently, actor Colin Farrell appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and dished out some details about the script while talking his role in Matt Reeves' film.

While speaking about his character, Colin said, "I’m in the process of talking to Matt Reeves, who’s the director, who wrote the script, and who wrote a really beautiful, dark, moving script, really gorgeous."

He further added, "It’s all very hush hush, but it’s a really beautiful script that he wrote and he has a real love for it, Matt. So, we’re in the process of finishing designing the aesthetic of the character.”

Check out Colin and Jimmy Kimmel's video below:

The shooting for The Batman reportedly kicked off earlier this month in London. For the DCEU movie, Robert Pattinson has stepped into the shoes of Ben Affleck and will be essaying the role of the new Batman. Joining him are Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis. Are you looking forward to The Batman? Let us know in the comments below.

