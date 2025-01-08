Colin Farrell Joins Heath Ledger And Joaquin Phoenix's Iconic Batman Villain Legacy With Golden Globe Win; Calls Them 'Extraordinary Talents'
Colin Farrell shares his thoughts on becoming the third iconic Batman villain to have won a Golden Globe following Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix's renditions of Joker.
Colin Farrell became the third actor to win a Golden Globe trophy for playing a Batman villain at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. The 48-year-old actor now joins the ranks of Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix, who won for their performances as the Joker.
Ledger, who passed away in 2008, received the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his iconic performance in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight. Phoenix won the Best Actor in a Drama award for his role in 2019's Joker helmed by Todd Phillips. Farrell praised both actors, stating that their work was "extraordinary" and how their performances had a lasting impact.
According to People, Farrell said, "Dark Knight was extraordinary and will live on for future generations. And what Joaquin did in the Joker was exemplified by all the awards that [he] won."
It was a moment of humility for Farrell, who felt "lovely" to be mentioned alongside Ledger and Phoenix, but admitted that he still saw himself more as a fan instead of being a part of that elite circle. He added, "I don't feel like I'm part of that pantheon."
The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor bagged the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Limited Series for his portrayal of Gotham gangster Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot in HBO's The Penguin.
On stage, Colin Farrell credited the transformation to the art of prosthetics and makeup. He said, "I became a canvas for that team's brilliance." Additionally, Farrell mentioned costume designer Michael Marino, whose visualizations made possible the Penguin he portrayed.
