Colin Farrell to RETURN as Penguin for The Batman's spin off series

Colin Farrell is all set to reprise his role as Penguin for an upcoming spin-off series of The Batman for HBO Max as confirmed by Variety. The actor is already slated to essay the role of the antagonist in the upcoming film, Matt Reeves directorial, The Batman which stars Robert Pattinson and is due to be released in theatres on March 4, 2022.

According to Variety, the spin-off series with The Penguin's character will dive deep into the notorious villain's life and particularly present a deeper look at his rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld. While it was earlier reported that a spin-off series with the character in its lead was in the works, Colin's return for the role was not confirmed.

This also marks HBO Max's second spin-off series in relation to The Batman. It was previously announced that the streaming platform has been working on the development of a show set within the Gotham Police Department, with Joe Barton as the showrunner.

As for The Penguin's character, while Farrell is stepping into the shoes of the villain with The Batman, previously, the character has been essayed by actors such as Burgess Meredith, Danny DeVito, and Robin Lord Taylor.

Apart from these two spin-off series of The Batman, the streaming platform has also bagged other DC projects including John Cena's Peacemaker series based on his character that was first seen in James Gunn's recently released The Suicide Squad. It has also been reported that a Justice League Dark series is also in the works from J.J. Abrams.

