Colin Jost admits that he and fiancee Scarlett Johannson are rethinking their wedding nuptials amidst COVID 19

In a recent chat with Andy Cohen, SNL host and writer Colin Jost revealed that he and fiancee Scarlett Johannson are rethinking their original wedding nuptials due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Colin Jost recently talked about how the global Coronavirus pandemic has him and fiancee Scarlett Johansson rethinking their wedding nuptials and spoke about how they will be getting married in the near future. In a recent virtual interview with Andy Cohen on his show SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the chat show host asked Colin, “did the pandemic make you rethink how you will get married?” “Of course. We don’t even know what’s legally allowed. This is not the time to get all your elderly, at-risk relatives together all in one big group…who knows!” Colin responded.

 

Previously, Colin recently revealed the first impression he had of Scarlett when they met for the very first time back in 2006, well before they became a couple. The Saturday Night Live host Colin Jost wrote in his new book A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir, about his first impression of Johannson. Jost wrote that Scarlett was "beautiful, smart, sweet and intimidatingly sophisticated." 

 

The pair met on the set of SNL in 2006, which happened to be his first year as a sketch writer on the show and her first time hosting. "I got eight sketches on the show my first year, including one cold open and a parody of MTV's My Super Sweet Sixteen, starring first-time host Scarlett Johansson," he recalled. 

 

The comic writer added, "She had just turned 20 and I was 23, but in terms of status and maturing she was here (holds hand above head) and I was here (holds hand one inch off ground).” “She claims that she remembers thinking I was 'cute,' but I know what I looked like and that's not the word I would have used. ('Shaggy' would have been generous. 'Slovenly,' more accurate)," Colin added.

