Colin Jost is all set to quit Saturday Night Live after 15 years? Find Out

The host from Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update, Colin Jost, is expected to quit, after the 2020 elections. In an interview with Variety, Colin who has been associated with Saturday Night Live for a long span of 15 years will be bidding adieu to his audience. There is no confirmation yet, whether Colin Jost has already decided to leave Saturday Night Live, but if his memoir titled, A Very Punchable Face is anything to go buy, then, Colin is surely contemplating to say goodbye to SNL. Colin Jost is a known name thanks to his stint at Saturday Night Live but he caught the attention of the world press after he got engaged to Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson.

The couple got engaged and the news was made official in May 2019. The news report about the stunning couple state that they made their relationship official on the red carpet of Avengers: Infinity War's premiere. According to media reports, Colin is currently preparing himself mentally to leave Saturday Night Live after his long stint of 25 years. Now, the fans and followers of the host, are left guessing whether or not he will leave or continue. Colin's memoir, Saturday Night Live will be hitting the shelves in the month of April.

Check out the picture of Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost:

The election, on the other hand, will be held in the month of November, now, only time will tell, if Colin changes his mind or sticks to his decision of quitting SNL.

