Colin Jost And Michael Che's Annual Joke Swap For SNL Weekend Update Features Scarlett Johansson, Harvey Weinstein And More

Saturday Night Live is one of the most iconic shows on the planet. The show's unhinged jokes make their skits more enjoyable and authentic as they never fail to entertain the audience.

During its latest episode, the Weekend Update’s annual joke swap between Colin Jost and Michael Che got a lot spicier as the episode featured jokes on Jerry Seinfeld, Kendrick Lamar, Scarlett Johansson, and many more.

More on the jokes made during the weekend update

Che, reflecting on their 2023 Jokes Swap episode, said that he hired an actress who pretended to be a civil rights hero, but this time he invited an actual Rabbi, named Rabbi Jill.

The first joke was started off by Jost who referenced the recent incident at Duke University, where the pro-Palestinian students walked out during Jerry Seinfeld's commencement speech. This pivoted to Harvey Weinstein as the joke was, “I think that’s disgraceful. During these difficult times, it’s important to support our Jewish friends.”

He joked, “That’s why the only chant you’ll hear from me is, ‘Free (Harvey) Weinstein!,'” It was evident from Rabbi Jill’s face that she disapproved of this joke.

Che made some dark jokes about the pope and maths involving students, which made the studio audience burst into laughter.

Jokes get more hilarious as they involve Scarlett Johansson and Kendric Lamar

Jost could not escape the next joke, which was on his wife Scarlett Johansson. The joke referenced Johansson’s Her film-inspired Chat GPT voice assistant. Jost joked that he had never seen the film because there’s no point in listening to the voice without Johansson’s body.

One of Che’s jokes hit hard as it was on Kendrick Lamar. He hesitantly joked “Your war with Drake may be over but your war with Michael Che is just beginning. So, to quote Hamilton, shoot your shot player.”

Towards the end, Jost asked Rabbi Jill to “be Mensch” and help with handling Jost a Hasidic Jewish puppet, as per the Daily Beast.

Jost went on to read the joke while bursting into laughter. His joke was, “It was reported that Comcast, the owners of NBC, told MSNBC to curb their criticism of Israel. And if they don’t, we’ll hit them with our space lasers.”

The latest SNL episode featured Jake Gyllenhaal and the musical guest was none other than Sabrina Carpenter. Many fans were elated as they saw Gyllenhaal back again on SNL performing diverse skits making the audience burst into laughter.

