Colin Jost ANNOUNCES his and Scarlett Johansson’s baby boy’s name: 'We love him very much'

The secret has been revealed! On Wednesday, August 18, Colin Jost announced the name and gender of his and Scarlett Johansson's first child. The Saturday Night Live star, 39, and wife Scarlett Johansson recently welcomed their first baby together according to Johansson's rep Marcel Pariseau.

Later, on Instagram, Jost posted a short statement announcing the name of their newborn son, Cosmo, and joked that folks may contact SNL costar Michael Che for additional information. “OK OK we had a baby,” the Saturday Night Live star, 39, wrote via Instagram in blue text on a black background. “His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated.” He also added the hashtags: "#wegotawaywithitforalongtime" "#nokidspolicy" and "#weregoingtodisneyworld."

Check out his post here:

However, Johansson is also the mother of Rose, who will be seven years old this fall. In October 2020, the Sing 2 actress and Jost married in a little ceremony. After two years of dating, the couple got engaged in May 2019. While raising the little one, Johansson has been vocal about the mom guilt she experiences. “If you’re at work, you feel like you’re missing out on those special moments with your kid,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight in February 2017. “If you’re with your kid, you feel like you’re not giving enough to your job. It’s a balance. I have a lot of huge admiration for working moms. I’m barely, barely holding it together.

Meanwhile, Jost announced their pregnancy news at a comedy show earlier this week gushing, “We’re having a baby. It’s exciting.”

