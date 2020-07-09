Colin Jost blames SNL’s viral guitar moment on fiance Scarlett Johannson

Colin Jost opens up about the well-placed guitar that went viral during an episode of Saturday Night Live. The Weekend Update host revealed that the famous guitar actually belongs to his fiancee and actor Scarlett Johannson, and that she left it on the couch.

When Saturday Night Live aired its first remote episode during quarantine in early April, it’s probably safe to say that nobody on the show predicted a new star that was about to be born. That star, of course, was the acoustic guitar casually resting on the couch behind comedian and host Colin Jost during Weekend Update, which jumped from obscurity to becoming everyone’s favorite new SNL character within an instant. Jost was filming the episode from home due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, when viewers noticed the guitar in the background of his shot, the item quickly became the subject of tweets and commentary poking fun at the SNL head writer Jost.

Author Colin Jost later revealed that the guitar wasn't even his, and actually belongs to his fiancee, Scarlett Johansson. "Scarlett has had that guitar forever," Jost told The New York Times. "She was like, 'Maybe I should learn how to play,' and just left it on the couch."

Jost continued, "It was so perfectly framed there and then everyone pointed it out but I had no awareness of it at all." "This might sound incomprehensible but I did not know it was on the couch, let alone perfectly framed behind me," Jost added. "I have never, nor do I pretend to play the guitar. Nor do I physically understand how it works. I just Mr Magoo'ed into having a guitar behind me," the writer joked.

Scarlett and Colin are currently quarantined together in their 4 million USD house in New York. The couple started dating in early 2017 and announced their engagement in May 2019.

