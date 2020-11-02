Colin Jost debuts wedding ring on SNL; Co host Michael Che says ‘Not fair, you married Scarlett Johansson’

Colin Jost indirectly confirmed his wedding to Avengers star Scarlett Johansson, the SNL host was spotted debuting his new wedding ring during the latest episode of the show.

Colin Jost is showing off his new wedding ring! The 38-year-old Weekend Update co-host debuted his new wedding ring on Saturday Night Live after marrying Scarlett Johansson earlier this week. Also during the Weekend Update segment, Colin‘s co-host Michael Che briefly mentioned Colin and the 35-year-old actress’ nuptials.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen with this election, the tension is just killing me,” Michael said, referencing the upcoming election. “I don’t know what this world’s gonna be after Tuesday,” Michael continued. “I may never see you again, Colin. I mean, we might both get drafted in the race wars. It’s not fair, you just married Scarlett Johansson. And I just bought an electric bike, we’re both doing equally great.”

If you missed it, Colin and Scarlett got married this past weekend in New York, on the Staten Island ferry. Organisation Meals on Wheels America, took to their Instagram page to reveal some details about the intimate ceremony. Sharing a Staten Island Ferry photo with the quirky caption, "Jost Married," their caption read as, "We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC."

"Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica," the statement further added as Scarlett and Colin wanted to partake in an act of kindness to celebrate their big day.

