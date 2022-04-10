Colin Jost jokes about Will Smith's Oscar ban on SNL; Suggests THIS should have been the real punishment

Weeks after the Oscars 2022, Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the ceremony still remains one of the top talking points in Hollywood and while The Academy recently announced that the actor has now been banned from performing attending the event for the next 10 years, according to Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost, it's not a fair punishment for the incident.

During the Weekend Update segment on this week's show, Colin joked about The Academy's decision stating that the ban wasn't the best way to punish Smith for his actions. He said, "As punishment for slapping Chris Rock, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years. But is that a punishment?" He further added, "He can still be nominated. He can even win an award. He can even go to the after-party. He just doesn’t have to attend the four-hour ceremony where someone is definitely going to make fun of his wife again."



Making a suggestion about what would have been a fitting punishment for Smith's Oscars slap, Colin then joked that the actor should be given the duty to host the Oscars ceremony and said, "nothing will make you question your choices in life more than hosting awards show."

While The Academy recently announced its decision to ban the actor from attending the ceremony, Will Smith also released a statement regarding the same where he accepted responsibility for the event and mentioned that respects The Academy's decision. Previously, the actor also announced his resignation from The Academy.

