Colin Jost JOKES 'return the scarf' as Taylor Swift sings All Too Well hinted at ex Jake Gyllenhaal on SNL

Taylor Swift recently released her ten-minute track All Too Well which reportedly is about her ex Jake Gyllenhaal. In the song, the singer refers to a scarf that her ex kept despite their breakup and fans have been trolling Gyllenhaal over the same. Ahead of her SNL performance on the song, Colin Jost joked about the same in his Weekend Update segment.

Jost started off the Weekend Update by talking about Swift's latest release, the ten-minute track All Too Well that she was to perform on SNL. Joking about the same, the host said, "The lesson we all learned this week is: never break up with Taylor Swift. She will sing a 10-minute song about you on national television. At very least, at very least, return the scarf."

While Swifties seemed irked by Colin's joke about Taylor talking about her exes in her songs, many agreed that the Gyllenhaal must "return the scarf" that the singer left from the first time that they hung out together. Fans are convinced that Swift's song All Too Well is about Jake from the time that he dated Swift in 2010.

Check out the Weekend Update segment here:

Weekend Update!pic.twitter.com/Aa4yGu8tNK — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 14, 2021

The song lyrics, "And I, left my scarf there at your sister's house. And you've still got it in your drawer even now" according to the singer's fans referred to Jake's sister Maggie Gyllenhaal. Also, with the release of Swift's short film that is set to the same song, fans have found more easter eggs related to her and Jake's relationship including the fact that the reason for the duo's breakup was their age difference.

After releasing the re-recorded album, Swift also performed the song on Saturday Night Live along with her short film starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink in the background.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds celebrates Red Notice's opening day success with a HILARIOUS nod to Taylor Swift