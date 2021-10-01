Colin Jost opens up about welcoming son with Scarlett Johansson; Reveals why his mom didn’t like baby’s name

Colin Jost recently opened up about his newborn baby with his wife Scarlett Johansson. While making an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the SNL star got candid about welcoming his son Cosmo in August and revealed how Colin’s mom reacted to the name of the new baby. Clarifying that while his family has always been very supportive, Jost said that his mom was confused when she heard baby Cosmo’s name. “My mom, I would say, was slightly thrown by it and didn’t quite understand it. I don’t know if she thought it was kind of like a hippie thing,” he said.

Even though Jost and Johansson had finalized the name at the hospital, Colin joked how his mom was still presenting other name alternatives for the couple to choose.

“She would call us after three or four days, she’d be like, ‘Cosmo,' And she’d be like, ‘And now, is it final? Like, did you submit the birth certificate?’ And we’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, we did that at the hospital.’ She was like ‘OK, interesting. Because I was reading that there’s also a name Cosimo with an ‘I,’ so that could also be an option. Maybe Cosimo, that’s his real name, but then you can call him still Cosmo',” Jost recalled.

However, Colin revealed that his mom came around and eventually liked the name as she spoke to her friends. “Eventually, she started meeting various members of the Italian community who have a lot of Cosmo relatives. And so then she would call, and she would say, ‘I met someone—they said their uncle’s name is Cosmo. So it is OK,'” Colin joked.

