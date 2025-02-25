Colin Jost Recalls Going Through '12 Dumpsters' For Wife Scarlett Johansson's Lost Engagement Ring

It appears that Colin Jost is ready to do it all—even go through garbage—for his wife, Scarlett Johansson, if needed. The comedian recalled how the Jojo Rabbit actress thought she had lost her engagement ring, leading him to search through a lot of trash.

Jost revealed this hilarious story while hosting an episode of Pop Culture Jeopardy! The Saturday Night Live star shared, “My wife actually lost her engagement ring,” further adding, “She accidentally threw it in the trash." He then recounted looking “through 12 dumpsters of trash.”

Despite his thorough search, Jost was unable to find the ring. However, when he returned home, there was a surprising twist—Johansson had never actually lost the ring. The Avengers: Age of Ultron actress told him, “Oops! It was in my pocket.” Jost jokingly shared on the episode that it was a “great day” for him.

Jost has previously joked about their marriage on various occasions, so sharing stories like this has become common for him—and fans seem to love it.

Both Jost and Johansson are among the internet’s favorite couples, and funny stories like these make them even more beloved and relatable to their fans. Many people on social media frequently share their cute moments together, as they are widely 'shipped' online.

For those who may not know, the couple reportedly exchanged vows in 2020. They are also parents to a 3-year-old son named Cosmo.

Additionally, Johansson has a 10-year-old daughter named Rose from her previous marriage to ex-spouse Romain Dauriac.