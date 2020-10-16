Colin Jost REVEALS plans of leaving Saturday Night Live; Says ‘don’t have a timeline’ but ‘bracing to leave’

SNL writer Colin Jost recently commented on rumours of him leaving the comedy series and his plans for his wedding with Scarlett Johansson! The Saturday Night Live star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (October 15). During his appearance, he addressed speculation about leaving the sketch comedy series, which he alluded to in his book, A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir.

“I don’t have a real timeline, I just meant like I started to potentially psychologically brace for the concept of leaving, which I hadn’t really done. And I don’t really know. Certainly, quarantine makes you appreciate having any job. And I very much appreciate having friends you get to work with and enjoy seeing,” he said.

See their full chat below:

He also revealed that he wants co-star Michael Che to interrupt his wedding by objecting to his marriage with Scarlett Johansson. “What I really want for Che, I wanna ask him to do an objection at the wedding. A lot of people do speeches, but I think it would be nice at that moment. So few people utilize that moment to object and I think he could do a really great objection,” he said.

