Colin Jost reportedly REVEALS Scarlett Johansson is pregnant: 'We’re having a baby, it’s exciting'

Colin Jost has confirmed his big news about Scarlett Johansson: they’re expecting their first child together. According to a source in the crowd, Jost remarked during a stand-up performance at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut over the weekend, "We're having a baby, it's exciting." This will be Scarlett's second child, her first with her new husband Colin Jost. The couple tied the knot in October 2020.

After missing numerous “Black Widow” events in June, the “Avengers” actress fueled pregnancy speculations. “She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote ‘Black Widow,’ which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer,” one source explained at the time, according to Page Six. Instead, she made promotional appearances through Zoom, appearing virtually on “The Tonight Program” on June 21 to speak with Jimmy Fallon – notably only filmed from the shoulders up — and later doing the same thing on Seth Meyers' show.

Meanwhile, Johansson is currently suing Disney, claiming that when "Black Widow" was published on Disney+, her contract was violated. However, Disney CEO Bob Chapekon responded by doubling down on the 'hybrid movie' release, calling it 'the appropriate approach to allow us to reach the widest potential audience.'

However, Johansson is already planning her comeback to the big screen following the birth of her child. The Hollywood Reporter reported this week that she has signed on to appear in Wes Anderson's next film, which also stars Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks, as well as Anderson's regular cast members Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, and Tilda Swinton.