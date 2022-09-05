Colman Domingo and Lee Yoo-mi win their first Emmy for Outstanding Guest Acting in a drama series

Colman Domingo and Lee Yoo-mi win their first Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a drama series

Colman Domingo and Lee Yoo-mi bagged the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a drama series. Domingo won it for the HBO series 'Euphoria' and Lee won it for the Netflix series 'Squid Game.'

Do you remember Ji-yeong from the Netflix series 'Squid Game'? Well, I am sure people who have watched the series cannot forget her role ever, and will be pleased to know that she bagged an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Role for her role in Squid Game at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. She is the first Korean actress to win an Emmy in this category. Colman Domingo won an Emmy for his role in the HBO series 'Euphoria.' in the category 'Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.' It is the first time that both actors have won an Emmy Award.

Lee Yoo-mi thanked all for this huge honor and also thanked the television academy and Netflix team for all the support.

Domingo thanked his partner for his love and support and stated that it's because of the people who love him that he is at this point. He also thanked his team and heartily accepted the award.

Other nominees in the guest drama actor category include Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), and Succession's James Cromwell, Alexander Skarsgard, Adrien Brode, and Arian Moayed.