Colman Domingo Recalls Being Part of Nash Bridges but in a New Role Every Time; ‘I Was Game’

Colman Domingo has proven himself to be one of the greatest actors who can play a variety of roles even in a similar atmosphere. Recently, the Sing Sing actor recalled the time he was on a famous series, but every time playing a different role.

Talking about his part on the CBS police procedural Nash Bridges, Domingo stated, "The funny thing is, besides the Law & Orders, I was also on Nash Bridges, that great show Nash Bridges, like five different times. Why?"

Shedding light on his past, the Fear The Walking Dead star went on to add while talking to Entertainment Weekly that he always set foot in the series again and again in every season, playing a “very different person,” whom no one could recognize

As per The Color Purple actor, this is what he learned while being a part of the plays he did in theaters.

He went on to add that every time on the series he was motivated to play a whole new character, sometimes dropping my voice deeper, or someday he would have a higher pitch in his voice. For some roles, he would gain weight, and for others, he would then lose all that he had gained. The actor also mentioned that he would experiment with his hairstyles, playing “a bartender at a gay bar to a jazz musician, so they always knew I was game."

Talking to the outlet, Colman Domingo went on to state that the casting directors would also bring him back on the show doing different things, almost as if he had not appeared on the show previously.

He also detailed that usually people do one show and never return for the same series again; however, that wasn't the case for him.