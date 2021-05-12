Colton Underwood ADMITS hooking up with men before Bachelor gig; Reveals he was blackmailed for THIS reason

Colton Underwood recently revealed that he had been physical with men before making his debut on the Bachelor and dating Cassie Randolph. Scroll down for more on this.

Bachelor alum Colton Underwood, who recently came out as gay, has just revealed a ton of secrets through a tell-all interview with Variety. In the interview, the former athlete dropped bombshells and revealed he was blackmailed with photos of him after he “visited a spa known for catering to gay clientele.” He also admitted he had hooked up with men before appearing on the show. “I’ll say this. I was ‘the Virgin Bachelor,’ but I did experiment with men prior to being on ‘The Bachelorette,’” Colton said.

“When I say ‘hookups,’ not sex. I want to make that very clear that I did not have sex with a man, prior to that.” He also revealed he joined Grindr under an alias in either 2016 or 2017. He confirmed he’s no longer on the app and he is single. About his hookups with men, he said, “I remember feeling so guilty, like ‘What the hell am I doing?’ It was my first time letting myself even go there, so much so that I was like, ‘I need “The Bachelorette” in my life, so I could be straight.’”

Colton also revealed he was blackmailed at one point late last year after his breakup with Cassie Randolph. “I’ll just say it. I, at one point, during my rock bottom and spiral, was getting blackmailed. Nobody knows I was blackmailed,” Colton revealed. Colton said, “last year, while living in Los Angeles, he secretly visited a spa known for catering to gay clientele. Shortly thereafter, he received an anonymous email, which has been reviewed by Variety, from someone claiming to have taken his nude photos at the venue.” Colton said he visited the spa “just to look” and “should have never been there.” The email threatened to out him to the press. Colton then forwarded the email to his publicist, who did not know he was gay at the time.

