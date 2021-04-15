Colton Underwood comes out as gay; Bachelor Nation's Hannah Godwin, Tayshia Adams, Onyeka Ehie express support

After Bachelor Nation's Colton Underwood came out as gay, his co-contestants from the show came out in support and expressed their happiness for him.

Former Bachelor star, Colton Underwood came out as gay on Good Morning America Wednesday and has been receiving overwhelming support from fans on social media. Underwood in his interview with Robin Roberts stated that coming out made him "happiest and healthiest" he has ever been. Not only from fans of the show but Underwood has also received some amazing support from his Bachelor Nation co-contestants who expressed their happiness for Underwood and wished him the best after he came out as gay.

In an interview with People, Bachelor's Hannah Godwin who was the runner-up in Underwood's season of the show said, "I support Colton for having the courage to finally be able to live his life authentically" and "wished him the best." Also expressing their support for Colton was Tayshia Adams, who stated that she supports Underwood's "willingness to share his truth" and also welcomed the LGBTQ representation that his coming out brings for Bachelor Nation.

Taking to social media to show her support for Colton, Onyeka Ehie who was also a contestant during Underwood's Bachelor season, shared a supportive tweet for Underwood saying, "Happy for @colton for speaking his truth. We support you."

Underwood during his Good Morning America interview opened up about how he came to terms with his sexuality. He said, "I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time, and I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. The next step in all of this was letting people know. I'm still nervous. It's been a journey, for sure."

