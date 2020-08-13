  1. Home
Colton Underwood REACTS to rumours of dating Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale: I consider myself single

Former Bachelor and athlete Colton Underwood recently addressed rumours of his alleged romance with Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale after few photographs of the duo surfaced. Scroll down to read what he said.
Bachelor family’s Colton Underwood is speaking out about his dating life after he was linked to actress Lucy Hale after his split from Bachelor contestant Cassie Randolph. In case you missed it, the rumours that Lucy and Colton were official began in mid-July when they were photographed together. Now, Colton is clarifying his relationship status. The athlete spoke to US Weekly and said: “I would consider myself single right now. I’m happily single.” “My next relationship I’m already in and that’s with myself. I’ve decided that I want to spend my energy and focus on all my attention on myself, which I’m actually weirdly loving. It sounds so crazy [and] so weird.”

 

Lucy also confirmed her relationship status after the photos of her and Colton together were released. In an interview with ET last month, Lucy talked about her romantic life and revealed she felt “more single than ever, but it’s fine” because of the pandemic.

 

“If anything during this time it’s taught [me] — because I’ve done the whole thing basically alone and I used to hate being alone — I feel the only way I’m gonna date someone next is if they make my life better because I’m so happy right now having my own routine,” she added. Lucy did reveal that she’s also “on a dating site now and I still never met up with any of them because I’m too nervous.”

 

