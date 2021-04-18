Colton Underwood’s ex Cassie Randolph REACTS to his coming out announcement; Thanks fans for kind messages

Colton Underwood’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph recently broke her silence on The Bachelor alum’s coming out announcement.

Cassie Randolph finally broke her silence on Colton Underwood’s coming out announcement. For those unversed, the former athlete identified as gay last week, during a sit-down interview on Good Morning America, the former Bachelor star, 29, said he "came to terms" with his sexuality earlier this year after a long period of self-reflection.

Cassie in response shared a short post on her Instagram Story thanking "everyone for all the kind comments and messages." "It means so much," she added. Randolph went on to share that she will be posting a new video on her YouTube channel next week, although she did not specify whether she would be addressing Underwood's interview. "And yes, some of you are asking about my Youtube for this week. I decided to take the week off, but will have one again next week!!" she wrote.

If you didnt know, Underwood led season 23 of the ABC dating show in 2019, when he ultimately gave his final rose to Cassie though they didn't get engaged. They continued dating after the cameras stopped rolling before later announcing their split in May 2020, two months after she helped nurse him back to health after he contracted COVID-19. Months after the breakup announcement, Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood in September, alleging that he placed a tracking device on her vehicle and that he had showed up to both her L.A. apartment and her parents' house in Huntington Beach unannounced. She claimed that on one occasion, Underwood loitered in the alley outside her bedroom window of her parents' home at 2 a.m., and said that he started sending her alarming text messages.

