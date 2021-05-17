Colton Underwood shuts down netizens over 'inappropriate' questions about his sex life

Colton Underwood calls out a fan question about his private life during a recent interactive session with fans.

Bachelor Nation's Colton Underwood recently came out as gay and ever since, has been hitting the headlines. Underwood has indulged in two major tell-all interviews and is also set to have a Netflix documentary in the works. Recently, Colton indulged in a Q & A session with his fans on Instagram and while it started great with him also teasing his documentary's release date, things soon got weird after a few fans posed him some questions about his private life.

Underwood decided to call out the "inappropriate" questions about his sex life and wrote a stern response saying, "Let me vent for a second. Questions like this are inappropriate. I understand you might know me from The Bachelor where I shared a lot about my personal life. I have set boundaries and I’m respecting myself in a way that will lead me to a healthier life."

Underwood seemed to have been extremely irked with the idea that due to his Bachelor stint, fans expected him to be open about everything. He further added in the same post, "I never asked to be labeled as the virgin bachelor and have people feel the security to ask me questions about my sex life. It just happened and during that time I thought I had no other choice but to just go with it the network would be mad. I know differently now. I’ll share what I want and this won’t be one of those things."

During the same Q&A, Underwood also confirmed that his documentary series will chronicle his journey of coming out and is all set to premiere in the next half of the year.

