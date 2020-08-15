  1. Home
Colton Underwood SLAMS The Bachelor host Chris Harrison for manipulating ex Cassie Randolph: It was upsetting

Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood recently slammed the reality TV show and it’s host Chris Harrison for manipulating and abusing his ex Cassie Randolph. Scroll down to read what Colton said.
Former Bachelor Colton Underwood is not happy with the show and he’s voicing it. The former football player and star of the series revealed why in an episode of the Reality Steve podcast – and it had to do with his ex Cassie Randolph. During the appearance, Colton said that his ex was taken “advantage” of, with her appearance on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever. “Cass stayed extremely professional and extremely quiet about our breakup. What bugged me was the fact that that show took advantage of her. I get very defensive over people I love and I know Cass is a big girl and she can fight her own battles, but I just know her heart and she doesn’t want to rock the boat and she loves people, even if they abuse her or even if they take advantage of her, which they did,” he said.

 

He went on to say producers convinced her to go on the show to “get to know her” and discuss her latest ventures. “I was like, ‘That’s not what they’re going to do to you.’ I wasn’t here to tell her what she can and can’t do, that’s just not who I am. I was like, ‘Do it, but I’m just warning you, this is what’s going to happen. They are going to point questions in my direction. I don’t care how long you talk to them, they are only going to air the parts about us or me.’ Which is what they did,” he went on to say.

 

Host Chris Harrison pressed her for information about the breakup throughout the interview, despite her insistence on keeping it private. “I was more frustrated for her because she just got completely taken advantage of and completely manipulated. You have Chris Harrison pointing questions saying, ‘I sense you don’t want to make Colton mad, or you’re afraid you’re going to upset Colton. It’s like, ‘No, Chris. I literally talked to her the morning of that interview. We’re good.’ Stop worrying about me or painting me to be this controlling or angry person. I’m not angry. If there’s anybody I’m upset about or upset with, it’s you guys.” “The whole thing with the franchise and them interviewing her is what really bugged me and really upset me,” he added.

 

