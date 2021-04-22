Colton Underwood's ex Cassie Randolph reportedly 'still processing' the news of his coming out

Colton Underwood's ex Cassie Randolph didn't know he was gay and found out the news after his coming out the interview.

Bachelor Nation star Colton Underwood recently came out as gay in an interview and since then has received immense support from not only his fellow contestants from the show but also from other popular television personalities. In his coming out interview, Underwood also apologized to his ex Cassie Randolph. While Randolph didn't directly react to the news, she had taken to Instagram to say, "Thank you, everyone, for all the kind comments and messages" after Underwood's confession.

According to recent reports though Randolph also found out about Colton being gay after his interview. Sources close to Cassie told People, "Cassie found out Colton is gay the same time that everyone else did. She's still processing it." Underwood and Randolph met on the dating reality show and while Cassie got the final rose, their romance didn't last long after the show.

Cassie and Colton parted ways in April 2020. The duo was seen indulging in several spats on social media and things got even rougher, to the point that Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood claiming that he was stalking her.

In his interview with Good Morning America where Colton announced that he was gay, the Bachelor Nation star apologized to Randolph saying, "I would like to say sorry for how things ended," Underwood said. "And I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices."

While Cassie is surprised about Underwood's coming out news, the source close to her has informed that she won't be dwelling much on the past now considering she has moved on.

Interesting things about Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's relationship Did Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph get engaged on The Bachelor? The couple did not get engaged on the show Where did Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph meet? The duo met on Season 23 of The Bachelor For how long did Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood date? The couple was together for a year after the show When did Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph break up? The couple broke up in May 2020

