'Come On, We're Going to the Bar': Kathy Bates Recalls Sweet Bonding Moment With Meryl Streep After 2003 Oscar Defeat; DEETS

Sometimes even after losing something precious, you gain something memorable. A similar thing happened with Kathy Bates and Meryl Streep, where both of them shared a sweet bonding moment after they lost an Academy Award in the category of Supporting Actress in 2003.

As per Entertainment Tonight, both the veteran actresses, who were once rivals, lost the Oscar in the aforementioned category to Catherine Zeta-Jones for her work in Chicago. Bates talked about this instance when she appeared on Dinner’s On Me with Jesse Tyler Fergusson podcast.

For the unversed, that year, Bates was nominated for About Schmidt and Streep was nominated for Adaptation. After Zeta-Jones won, the show still went on and both Steep and Bates had to attend.

While recalling the memento, the American Horror Story actress said that the Mamma Mia star “sailed by during the commercial break, said, 'Come on, we're going to the bar.’” Bates continued that they ended up going to the bar, referring to it as a “very Joan Crawford, Bette Davis moment.”

As per the report, the Matlock actress expressed her relief to have shared a good moment with Streep after over a decade of envy and admiration.

Bates further revealed about the Devil Wears Prada star slamming her evening bag down in the bar and saying that she would be having a straight, neat vodka. A Family Affair star shared that she also slammed her evening bag down and ordered the same drink as Streep.

The actress mentioned to the host of the podcast, “We tossed it. It was a moment. It really was a moment when I could see we turned and toasted each other.”

She reflected on seeing in Streep’s eyes and she was sure that Sophie’s Choice star could see in her eyes how desperately they wanted to win that they thought, “Oh, we're so close.'”

Bates expressed, “But I've just admired her so much in the trajectory that her career has had and the amazing roles that she's done.”

