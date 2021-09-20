Comedian and actor Anthony Johnson passes away at 55, representative confirms

Anthony Johnson, the comedian, and actor who portrayed the famous Ezal in the movie Friday has died, according to his representative LyNea Bell. He was 55 years old. There was no further information released regarding his death, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We lost an icon. He will be greatly missed,” Bell told THR.

“He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold. We will be in constant prayer for his entire family including his wife Lexis, three children, brother Edward ‘Peanut’ Smith, sister Sheila, and lifetime manager and friend Mike D. Please. Give them the time they need to process and grieve such a huge loss,” Bell further said, as per THR.

The actor, sometimes known as "A.J. Johnson," starred in many television programs and films, including House Party, Menace II Society, and Lethal Weapon 3. He also featured in the film series I Got the Hook-Up. Meanwhile, the stand-up comedian from Compton, California, got his big break in 1990 when he won the part of E.Z.E. in the Kid 'n Play classic House Party. He'd also make an appearance in House Party 3. However, Johnson is perhaps best remembered for his comic portrayal as Ezal in 1995's Friday; a character in the Ice Cube and Chris Tucker classic who was always stealing or plotting for fast cash, such as his phony slip and fall at the corner shop.

Johnson is survived by his wife, three children, and brother.

