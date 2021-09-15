Comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Norm Macdonald passes away at 61

Norm Macdonald, who was one of Saturday Night Live's most prominent and popular cast members because of his laconic delivery of sharp and incisive remarks, died today after a nine-year secret battle with cancer. He was 61 years old. Brillstein Entertainment, Macdonald's management company, confirmed his death to Deadline.

Lori Jo Hoekstra, the comedian's longtime producing partner and friend who was with him at the time of his death, said Macdonald had been fighting cancer for over a decade but was determined to keep his health problems secret, away from family, friends, and fans. “He was most proud of his comedy,” Hoekstra said. “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly,” Lori said as per Deadline.

However, On social media, dozens of comedians, including Seth Rogen, Jon Stewart, Ron Funches, and Jim Gaffigan, paid homage to Macdonald, calling him “one of the greatest comedians to have ever lived,” on social media.

Meanwhile, after performing in Canadian comedy clubs, the comic got his start in show business as a writer on "Roseanne" in 1992. He joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live" in 1993, and the following year started his famous run as Weekend Update anchor, which lasted until early 1998, when he was succeeded by Colin Quinn. During his five-year tenure on the program, Macdonald was renowned for his dry wit, non-sequiturs, and impersonation of Burt Reynolds, David Letterman, Larry King, Quentin Tarantino, and many more.

ALSO READ:Prince Andrew & Sarah Ferguson to remarry once sex scandal dissolves? Duo ‘closer than ever before’